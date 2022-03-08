AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Plans Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years.

CBH opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

