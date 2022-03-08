Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.78.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

TSE AP.UN traded up C$1.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$46.30. 173,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$39.80 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.