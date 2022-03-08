Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

