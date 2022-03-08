AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.39.

Shares of ALA opened at C$28.94 on Monday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$19.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.09. The company has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

