Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 93,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,023,062 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $3.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 13.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

