Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Avity Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,740.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,308.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.