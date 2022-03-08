Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director C James Prieur Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) Director C James Prieur acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMBC stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $572.26 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,578,000 after buying an additional 126,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 91,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 270.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

