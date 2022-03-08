Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director C James Prieur Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) Director C James Prieur acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AMBC stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $572.26 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.