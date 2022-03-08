AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 894,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,061. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

