American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AEPPL opened at $54.72 on Friday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.7656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 51,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

