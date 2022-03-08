American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of AEPPL opened at $54.72 on Friday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.7656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Electric Power (AEPPL)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.