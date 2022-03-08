American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.