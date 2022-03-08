American International Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Perficient worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Perficient by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

