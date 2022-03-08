American International Group Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in DaVita by 175.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DaVita by 138.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.03. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

