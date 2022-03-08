American International Group Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $280,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,392 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.0% in the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

