American International Group Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

