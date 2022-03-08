American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

