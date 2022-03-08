American International Group Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 13.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 495.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,975 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

