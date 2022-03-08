American International Group Inc. Sells 988 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 196.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 392,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 354,599 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $22,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

