American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Terreno Realty worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Terreno Realty by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Terreno Realty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 45,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.