American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Russell S. Moody Sells 2,869 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $542,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in American National Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864,905 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,822,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,109,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after buying an additional 111,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

