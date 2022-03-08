American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Russell S. Moody Sells 2,869 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $542,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of American National Group stock opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
