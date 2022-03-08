American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. American Outdoor Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.020-$2.210 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.02-$2.21 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AOUT opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

