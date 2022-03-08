AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.85.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

