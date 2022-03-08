Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $214.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amplify Energy by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 91,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

