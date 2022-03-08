AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

AXR traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,704. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.76. AMREP has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.55%.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

