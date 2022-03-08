Analysts Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,370,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

