Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $283.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.96.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

