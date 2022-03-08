Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $283.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.96.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.