Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Announce $1.94 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will announce $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.02. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.71. 2,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.65. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 94.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

