Analysts Anticipate Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $60.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the lowest is $60.02 million. Mastech Digital posted sales of $49.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year sales of $248.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $250.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $272.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $206.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

