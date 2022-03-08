Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.39. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

