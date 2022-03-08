Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $353,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 676,974 shares of company stock worth $14,957,097. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

