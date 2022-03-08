Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.48 Million

Brokerages predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will announce $558.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $553.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $566.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $478.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.00. The company had a trading volume of 796,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,430. MSCI has a 1 year low of $403.60 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

