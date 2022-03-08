AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.72 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Shares of ANAB opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $829.50 million, a PE ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

