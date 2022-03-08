Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $42.18.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.