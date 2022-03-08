Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AND. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.17.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.13. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$34.53 and a 52 week high of C$55.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.