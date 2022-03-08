Anglo American Platinum Limited (ANGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on March 24th

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4135 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

ANGPY stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American Platinum to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.