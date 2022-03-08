AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 on April 4th

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1446 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend payment by 108.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 393,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 59,418 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

