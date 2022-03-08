Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of AON by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $6.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.79. 10,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.87. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

