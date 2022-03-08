AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of AppFolio worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6,696.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AppFolio by 775.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in AppFolio by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $554,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPF stock opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $150.78. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,830.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.46.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on APPF shares. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

