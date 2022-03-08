AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $48.37 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 8669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

Specifically, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

