ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Insider Buys A$20,121.00 in Stock

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Rating) insider Adrian Fitzpatrick bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$40.24 ($29.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,121.00 ($14,686.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
ARB Company Profile (Get Rating)
