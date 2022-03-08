ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Insider Buys A$20,121.00 in Stock

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Rating) insider Adrian Fitzpatrick bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$40.24 ($29.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,121.00 ($14,686.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

