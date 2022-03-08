Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

ACGL stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

