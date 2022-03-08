Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archaea Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

