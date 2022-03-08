ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACTD opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.