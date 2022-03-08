Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Ares Management worth $25,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $104,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE ARES opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

