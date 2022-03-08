argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $269.81

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $269.81, but opened at $262.85. argenx shares last traded at $258.68, with a volume of 2,561 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.68. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.08.
About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.