argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $269.81

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $269.81, but opened at $262.85. argenx shares last traded at $258.68, with a volume of 2,561 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.68. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in argenx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in argenx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in argenx by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

