Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.44.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$725.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

