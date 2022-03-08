Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 994,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 198,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 796,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 258,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 748,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARRW opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

