Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 5.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($16.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

