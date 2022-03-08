ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will announce $3.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. ASML posted sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year sales of $23.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $25.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $28.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $585.31. 62,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $766.51. ASML has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

