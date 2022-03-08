Assura Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.74 (LON:AGR)

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.34. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83 ($1.09).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

