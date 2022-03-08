Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 739,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $166.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,807. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.03. Assurant has a one year low of $132.17 and a one year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

